Entertainment of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: MyGhana PR

Halleluyah: Bisa Kdei shows appreciation to the public with new song

Bisa Kdei, artist

After a successful Hollywood deal, multiple award-winning singer Bisa Kdei releases this Thanksgiving song to show how grateful he is.



Undoubtedly, Bisa Kdei for the past years has not been a media friend and is always an agenda on radio, tv and online.



Many thought he was failing until he had a mouth watery deal from Netflix for their Christmas Hollywood movie dubbed Jingle Jangle which is currently the biggest thing to ever happen to the music industry.



According to Bisa Kdei, those experiences didn't push him down, rather motivated him to prove his critics and haters wrong



Bisa Kdei, who is currently the man of the moment in the song talks about how he came from nothing to something and as long as he's able to provide for others and himself, he will forever be grateful to God.



Titled Halleluyah, this great masterpiece was produced by Pee Wezel with the video directed by Yaw SkyFace.

