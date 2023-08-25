Halle Berry to pay ex-husband $8K monthly in child support after finalizing divorce

Entertainment of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

As part of their divorce settlement, Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry will pay her ex-husband Olivier Martinez $8,000 per month in child support. Per PEOPLE, the 57-year-old and Martinez finalized their divorce settlement after nearly eight years.



The former couple were married for two years before deciding to go their separate ways in 2015. The pair, as part of their divorce settlement, will have joint legal custody of their 9-year-old son Maceo.



The Monster’s Ball actress has also agreed to pay Martinez “4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000” as further support. Besides that, Berry will also foot the bill for Maceo’s private school tuition, uniforms, school supplies, and extracurricular activities. The 57-year-old will also reimburse Martinez for such costs spent on their child’s 2023/2024 school year.



Berry and Martinez got married in France on July 13, 2013. They, however, announced their divorce in 2015. “It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce,” they announced in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.



“We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”



Berry, who is currently dating musician Van Hunt, also shares a 15-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. The actress also similarly pays Aubry monthly child support. In May, Daily Mail Online reported that Berry had scored a legal victory in a child support battle with Aubry. The pair had been embroiled in that legal tussle for a decade.



The LA Superior Court in 2014 initially ordered Berry to pay Aubry $16,000 monthly in child support as well as an additional $115,000. The actress later labeled the fees she was paying Aubry as “extortion.”



And though Berry managed to have the monthly $16,000 payments reduced to $8,000 in 2021, she was ordered to pay Aubry 4.3% of any annual income she receives above $1.95 million as additional support.



The recent filings, however, revealed that Berry has successfully capped the figure at $4.5 million. The actress reportedly takes home $10 million for a movie. “Halle shall continue to pay Gabriel 4.3% of any income she receives above $1.95 million, as and for additional child support for Nahla, however, any additional payments of child support pursuant to this Paragraph shall not exceed $109,650 per year, which is the difference between 4.3% of $1.95 million and $4.5 million,” per the filing.



“The parties agree that additional child support over and above $109,650 per year would exceed Nahla’s reasonable needs.”