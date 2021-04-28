Hajia4real reveals future plans of enhancing her body surgically

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Popular socialite turned musician, Mona Montrage aka Hajia4Real, has disclosed that she has plans of going under the knife someday to enhance either her butts or breasts.



Hajia4Real made this revelation in a chat with BBC Pidgin, as she dispelled the assertions that she has already undergone some surgery to enhance her body which is pretty banging already.



According to the mother of one, even though she has not done so yet, she has plans to do it someday.



The “Badder Than” singer added that there is totally nothing wrong with any lady deciding to go through plastic surgery to get the body she wants in order to be very confident in herself.



Watch the video below for her full revelation:



