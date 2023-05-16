Hajia4Reall trends with Shatta Wale, Hushpuppi, Hilda

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 May 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Barely hours after news went rife that Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, better known as Hajia4Reall or Mona4Reall has been extradited from the United Kingdom to the US for allegedly swindling over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a twisted lonely-hearts scam, the social media influencer has been trending on various social media platforms.
According to the New York Post, Mona4Reall appeared in the Manhattan Federal Court for her alleged involvement in a series of schemes that targeted vulnerable people who lived alone.
The report also stated that the socialite pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to be released in the coming days on a $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor.
From the evening of May 15 to the morning of May 16, 2023, many Ghanaians expressed varied reactions to the development whether they had followed the story from the moment Hajia4Reall was arrested in the UK in November 2022, or they had just heard of her extradition to the US.
Hajia4Reall is not the only popular personality trending on social media as Shatta Wale, Hashpuppi and Hilda have also been in the trends.
Shatta Wale
The Dancehall musician who touts Hajia4Reall as his godmother has been trending for different reasons. There is a conversation about his GOG album which has not been released despite years of fanning anticipations. Asides from that, some fans of the musician are expressing fury over the decision by some websites to use Shatta Wale’s picture he took with Hajia4Reall as a featured image for the story about her extradition.
He is also being hailed for his writing skills, which according to his fans, is topnotch with some registering concerns over his exclusion from Billboard’s rankings.
At first Shatta Wale has been writing lyrics for stone Bwoy with the brain of let's rise together but now Pozo grow horns and making it looks like he is in competition with Shatta Wale but he lie cos where Shatta reach now he is nearest to God in terms of music ???? #KONEKTALBUM pic.twitter.com/QpYVrmQrPe— Ben Kuta {ShattaWale Defender} (@KutaBen) May 16, 2023
Is shatta wale a lawyer or the jury. Anything biaaa u will attach wale why what has wale got to do with this issue— Deep Coding (@CodedBossTV) May 16, 2023
He can only support her in prayers https://t.co/g6HAOP5zdE
Hushpuppi seff get 11 years so how Hajia4Real dey face 20 years for $2 million?? Who be her Lawyers??— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) May 15, 2023
Hushpuppi Hushmummy pic.twitter.com/4WBDQ67Q4R— Skem???? (@Skemechis) May 15, 2023
Female version of Hushpuppi pic.twitter.com/3DZFXnQ7pM— Steve ????????????️ ???? (@stevemens6) May 15, 2023
100hrs done and dusted, congratulations to Hilda❤️ pic.twitter.com/uaAZ34JrOx— David of Fct???? (@Dhavidote) May 15, 2023
guiness world record is reviewing hilda's new record???? pic.twitter.com/lfKDGsgwFH— tega the creator✰???????? (@whereistega) May 16, 2023