‘Hajia4Reall’s pictures were used to scam people; I know a lot but I can’t speak’ – Showboy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam Safo Jnr, popularly known as Showboy, has shared his opinions regarding Hajia4Reall’s arrest.



Showboy, who claims to be privy to a lot of information concerning Hajia4Reall’s case and the circumstances that led to her arrest, said she is currently paying for crimes she did not commit.



The 2Hypegang boss, while vouching for Hajia4Reall’s innocence, said it is going to be a ‘long haul’ in court, adding that her identity was used to scam several people.



He said the magnitude of crimes Hajia4Reall’s pictures were used to commit and the number of perpetrators involved have made her case a more complicated one.



“As a street boy, I know people are using Hajia4Reall’s picture to browse (scam people). Plenty of guys used her pictures to make money and she doesn’t even know anything about it. That one alone has given her a big case. She is pretty and everything pretty online is used by people to make money. I was pained when I heard about her case because it looked complicated. Because I know a lot of things and I can’t speak on it. The girl had a bright future,” he stated in a video captured on Snapchat.



Showboy, a US ex-convict, was however skeptical about Hajia’s enrollment into an English class, for the purpose of her court trial.



To him, all she needs is a translator.



“Nobody is going to take you to school in America just because you can’t speak English in court. If you can’t speak English or don’t understand, you ask for a translator!! The American judiciary doesn’t care about beauty and the beast. Is black and white.”



It can be recalled that sometime in 2022, Showboy, was among the first people to break the news of Hajia4Reall’s arrest and extradition even before the FBI updated their website.



After his disclosure, he had an altercation with Hajia4Reall’s blogger, GHyper, who vehemently dispelled the claims at that time.



Court grants Hajia4Reall’s request to study English composition, public speaking amidst trial



Recently, the US court permitted Hajia4Reall to pursue some courses at a University in New Jersey.



This comes after the socialite, represented by her new lawyer, Mr. Michael Perkins, prayed to the court to ease her pre-trial bail restrictions to make it more feasible for her to attend classes, among others.



In a document presented to the court, Hajia4Reall, who is currently in home confinement, stated that she intends to pursue a 5-month course in English Composition and Public Speaking at Union College, from January to May 2024.



Change in attorney



Mona Faiz Montrage, sometime in October 2023, ceased working with her lawyer Adam Cortez, and opted for a new lawyer from ‘The Fast Law Firm PC’.



Mona, who has been working with Adam Cortez since the beginning of the case in November 2022, parted ways with him for reasons best known to her.



She prayed the US court for the change in attorney on November 8th, 2023, and on November 9th, it was granted.



In her plea, she asked the court to be granted 60 days so she could adequately familiarize herself with the case before the speech trial which was initially scheduled for November 13th.



The court granted her and the new attorney, 45 days to make all the necessary preparations.



Hajia4Reall allegedly took over US$2million from 6 victims using 5 bank accounts



Investigations reveal that Hajia4Reall maintained five foreign bank accounts in which she accumulated money obtained from six victims.



The socialite opened some five bank accounts under the name of different non-existing business ventures, in three different banks in Bronx, New York.



Labeled ‘Montrage Accounts’ and numbered from Account 1 to Account 5, these accounts were said to have accrued deposits that totaled $2,165, 000 from victims.



Background



Mona Faiz Montage widely known as Hajia4Reall/Mona4Reall, was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.



According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman first appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.







EB/BB