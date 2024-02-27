Hajia4Reall's friends deleting pictures from social media – Fiifi Pratt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Popular radio presenter Fiifi Pratt has alleged that some of Hajia4Reall's friends have begun deleting pictures they once took with the socialite from their social media pages.



He made this claim in a conversation with popular YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon on Kingdom FM, where he asked why such people are being what he termed as disloyal.



Following news of Hajia4Reall's guilty plea and its aftermath discussions, Fiifi Pratt observed, "Looks like Hajia4Reall's friends are deleting pictures they took together from their social media pages. Why are they doing that? What happened to loyalty?"



Kwadwo Sheldon responded by suggesting that individuals might be distancing themselves from Hajia4Reall because they want to avoid her issues potentially impacting them adversely.



Kwadwo Sheldon also emphasized that it is within human nature for people not to associate with failure.



"It's because no one will like to associate themselves with you so as for your issues to rub off them. If you were friends with Pablo Escobar, would you post him? Nobody will associate themselves with failure; that's how people are. As for loyalty, nobody is loyal.



"This can break her. For someone who has lived an affluent life, this is tough. Because the switch was crazy, and if she's not psychologically prepped...," Sheldon responded.



Although Fiifi Pratt did not mention names, netizens on social media have since called out Hajia4Reall's notable friends for keeping mute since her ordeal took over social media.





Following her involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older and single Americans, Mona Faiz Montrage also known as Hajia4Reall, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in a U.S. Magistrate court.The popular Ghanaian socialite only pleaded guilty to count 5 (Conspiracy to receive stolen money), which exposes her to a maximum of five years imprisonment.Per the US Constitution, count 5 (considered a third-degree felony) is a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment of one year or more.Hajia4Reall’s six other charges are the ‘Attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud’, ‘Fraud by wire, radio or television’, ‘Money laundering, fraud, and other conspiracies’, ‘Money laundering, fraud, and others’, ‘Sale or receipt of stolen goods, securities money’ and ‘Felony’.EB/BB