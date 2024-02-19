Hajia4Reall de-activates her social media accounts; here's why

Entertainment of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Reall, has deactivated all her social media accounts and netizens have wondered why she took such an action.



Checks on her Instagram profile show that all her pictures have been taken down with an inscription; “Hi Nosy. This account is temporarily unavailable for your viewing”, boldly captured in her bio.



Hajia4Reall’s official blogger, GH Hyper, who threw more light on the development, said the socialite took such steps to focus on her studies, following her recent enrollment at Union College,



“You may have recently heard that Hajia4Reall had been granted permission to attend school in the U.S. and well, there’s a new update on that! Mona has been granted admission to the Union University College to study during the upcoming spring semester. To concentrate on her studies, Mona has deactivated all her social media accounts!



“If you know Mona you know how she loves social media so this is just an indication of her intention to truly take her education seriously. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade! Stay tuned to GhHyper for all the updates on Mona’s new journey towards self-improvement.”



Court grants Hajia4Reall’s request to study English composition, public speaking amidst trial



Recently, the US court permitted Hajia4Reall to pursue some courses at a University in New York.



This comes after the socialite, represented by her new lawyer, Mr. Michael Perkins, prayed to the court to ease her pre-trial bail restrictions to make it more feasible for her to attend classes, among others.



In a document presented to the court, Hajia4Reall, who is currently in home confinement, stated that she intends to pursue a 5-month course in English Composition and Public Speaking at Union College, from January to May 2024.





Mona Faiz Montrage, sometime in October 2023, ceased working with her lawyer Adam Cortez, and opted for a new lawyer from ‘The Fast Law Firm PC’.Mona, who has been working with Adam Cortez since the beginning of the case in November 2022, parted ways with him for reasons best known to her.She prayed the US court for the change in attorney on November 8th, 2023, and on November 9th, it was granted.In her plea, she asked the court to be granted 60 days so she could adequately familiarize herself with the case before the speech trial which was initially scheduled for November 13th.The court granted her and the new attorney, 45 days to make all the necessary preparations.Investigations reveal that Hajia4Reall maintained five foreign bank accounts in which she accumulated money obtained from six victims.The socialite opened some five bank accounts under the name of different non-existing business ventures, in three different banks in Bronx, New York.Labeled ‘Montrage Accounts’ and numbered from Account 1 to Account 5, these accounts were said to have accrued deposits that totaled $2,165, 000 from victims.Mona Faiz Montage widely known as Hajia4Reall/Mona4Reall, was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman first appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.EB/SARA