Hajia4Reall de-activates her social media accounts; here's why

Entertainment of Monday, 19 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Reall, has deactivated all her social media accounts and netizens have wondered why she took such an action.
Checks on her Instagram profile show that all her pictures have been taken down with an inscription; “Hi Nosy. This account is temporarily unavailable for your viewing”, boldly captured in her bio.
Hajia4Reall’s official blogger, GH Hyper, who threw more light on the development, said the socialite took such steps to focus on her studies, following her recent enrollment at Union College,
“You may have recently heard that Hajia4Reall had been granted permission to attend school in the U.S. and well, there’s a new update on that! Mona has been granted admission to the Union University College to study during the upcoming spring semester. To concentrate on her studies, Mona has deactivated all her social media accounts!
“If you know Mona you know how she loves social media so this is just an indication of her intention to truly take her education seriously. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade! Stay tuned to GhHyper for all the updates on Mona’s new journey towards self-improvement.”
Court grants Hajia4Reall’s request to study English composition, public speaking amidst trial
Recently, the US court permitted Hajia4Reall to pursue some courses at a University in New York.
This comes after the socialite, represented by her new lawyer, Mr. Michael Perkins, prayed to the court to ease her pre-trial bail restrictions to make it more feasible for her to attend classes, among others.
In a document presented to the court, Hajia4Reall, who is currently in home confinement, stated that she intends to pursue a 5-month course in English Composition and Public Speaking at Union College, from January to May 2024.