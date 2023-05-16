Hajia4Real trends with Shatta Wale, Hushpuppi, Hilda

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barely hours after news went rife that Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, better known as Hajia4Real or Mona4Real has been extradited from the United Kingdom to the US for allegedly swindling over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a twisted lonely-hearts scam, the social media influencer has been trending on various social media platforms.



According to the New York Post, Mona4Reall appeared in the Manhattan Federal Court for her alleged involvement in a series of schemes that targeted vulnerable people who lived alone.



The report also stated that the socialite pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to be released in the coming days on a $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor.



From the evening of May 15 to the morning of May 16, 2023, many Ghanaians expressed varied reactions to the development whether they had followed the story from the moment Hajia4Real was arrested in the UK in November 2022, or they had just heard of her extradition to the US.



Hajia4Real is not the only popular personality trending on social media as Shatta Wale, Hashpuppi and Hilda have also been in the trends.



Shatta Wale



The Dancehall musician who touts Hajia4Real as his godmother has been trending for different reasons. There is a conversation about his GOG album which has not been released despite years of fanning anticipations. Asides from that, some fans of the musician are expressing fury over the decision by some websites to use Shatta Wale’s picture he took with Hajia4Real as a featured image for the story about her extradition.



He is also being hailed for his writing skills, which according to his fans, is topnotch with some registering concerns over his exclusion from Billboard’s rankings.





Is shatta wale a lawyer or the jury. Anything biaaa u will attach wale why what has wale got to do with this issue



He can only support her in prayers https://t.co/g6HAOP5zdE — Deep Coding (@CodedBossTV) May 16, 2023

Hushpuppi seff get 11 years so how Hajia4Real dey face 20 years for $2 million?? Who be her Lawyers?? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) May 15, 2023

Female version of Hushpuppi pic.twitter.com/3DZFXnQ7pM — Steve ????????????️ ???? (@stevemens6) May 15, 2023

100hrs done and dusted, congratulations to Hilda❤️ pic.twitter.com/uaAZ34JrOx — David of Fct???? (@Dhavidote) May 15, 2023

guiness world record is reviewing hilda's new record???? pic.twitter.com/lfKDGsgwFH — tega the creator✰???????? (@whereistega) May 16, 2023

Popular Nigerian Instagram influencer Hushpuppi who was jailed for more than 11 years in the US for his role in an international fraud syndicate is also in the trends. This is so because some tweeps have been making a comparison between his acts and that of Hajia4Real, flooding their pictures in the process.The BBC in November 2022 quoted Don Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, to have said in a court document that "Abbas leveraged his social media platforms... to gain notoriety and to brag about the immense wealth he acquired by conducting business email compromise scams, online bank heists and other cyber-enabled fraud that financially ruined scores of victims and provided assistance to the North Korean regime.”Hilda Baci continues to be in the trends following her record-breaking cooking time. The Nigerian chef has been the talk of town for cooking non-stop for 100 hours. Hilda who says her recipes are inspired by her mother's cooking, engaged in the long-hour cooking period in her bid to break the world record which stood at 87 hours and 45 minutes. Indian chef Lata Tondon set that record in Rewa, central India in 2019. Hilda is being celebrated for her achievement.Meanwhile, a Guinness World Records spokesperson has said: “We are aware of the record attempt and are looking forward to receiving the evidence for our Records Management Team to review, before we can confirm the record is official.”BB