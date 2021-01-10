Hajia4Real’s 'Badder Than' hits one million views on Youtube

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 January 2021
Source: Zionfelix
A little over a month after its official premiere on Youtube, Hajia4Real‘s first single dubbed ‘Badder Than' has chalked a huge success.
As of yesterday, the song had hit one million views on Youtube, which is a big achievement for the new artiste.
As expected, she is happy about the achievement even though she spent a lot of money on ads to promote the song.
In a bid to break the good news on social media, Hajia4real shared a neatly designed flyer to thank all her fans who helped achieve such a huge success.
She posted the flyer with the caption: “I wasn’t joking when I said I’m Badder Than. Say whaaaaat!
Reacting to the post, her friends and colleagues in the showbiz industry have also taken the opportunity to congratulate her.
Read the post below