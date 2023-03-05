Hajia4Real not on trial - Management debunks 10-year jail term rumours

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: GNA

The Management of Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Mona 4real or Hajia 4Real has debunked news circulating on social media over the songstress’ supposed 10-year jail term.



In the course of the week, fans woke up to several headlines about the extradition and 10-year jail sentence of Mona 4real in the USA over a fraud case.



The rumours across various social media platforms also alleged that the daughter of the songstress had been taken by the USA government.



However, the management of the songstress has issued a press statement debunking all allegations and news circulating on the internet.



In the statement, the management described such publications as false news.



“Our attention has been drawn to publications making rounds on social media and news portals of the conviction and 10-year jail sentence of Mona Faiz Montrage and the current detention of her daughter; a minor, by the US authorities.



“We would like to state categorically that the said reports are false,” the statement said.



It further added that the songstress was currently in the United Kingdom.



The management says there has not been any trial nor conviction in either the USA or UK.



According to the management also, Mona 4real has not been extradited to US and her daughter has neither been taken by the US authorities.



The management however urges fans and the general public to disregard any publications that were made concerning the songstress and ther family.