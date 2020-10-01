Entertainment of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Hajia4Real crowned princess of the Masai village in Tanzania

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage, known for her massive following on social media and widely known in showbiz circles as Hajia4Real has been crowned a princess in Tanzania.



Thesocialite shared photos of herself on Instagram with some folks in the Masai Village, located at the Northern part of the country.



Hajia4Real captioned the photos; Been crowned the princess of the Masai village "Lovely and amazing people." Call me Malkia Wa Kimasaai.



The female socialite left the shores of Ghana some few days ago following the ease on border restrictions to go and have a wonderful-memorable time in this East African country.



Hajia4real was recently in the news after she sued Chairman Wontumi for defamation of character succeeding the latter’s claims that she was sleeping with Ibrahim Mahama.





