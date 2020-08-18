Music of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Hajia Police collaborates with Kuami Eugene on new track

Hajia Sa-ada Muhammed is known in the Showbiz circles as Hajia Police

A classic genre of music which appears to be breaking the odds and competing with other genres of music in Ghana is the Afro-Islamic music originated by Hajia Sa-ada Muhammed, known in the Showbiz circles as Hajia Police.



According to Hajia Police, she is using this motivational style of music to impact positively on the peaceful teachings of Islam, spiritual healing, and above all entertainment.



The roots of this style of music according to her, come from mainly the inspirational teachings from the Islamic Holy Book the Quoran as well as the Bible since the two holy Books are all about peace and give hopes.



In an interview, she revealed that the religious songs are meant to encourage participation and build communities while acknowledging the power and wonderful works of the Almighty Allah.



"Take for example the ten commandments, the same is in the Holy Quoran so I use both the Bible and the Quoran to preach positivity and possibilities through my music."



Some of the songs by Hajia Police include Laila, Corona, Eilaika Aktub, and her recent collaboration with Ghana's Rock Star, Kuami Eugene Gobe Sala.



Hajia Police is seeking to do more with her Afro-Islamic style of music and also to move to higher heights.

