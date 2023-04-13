You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 04 13Article 1748447

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hajia Bintu trends after promoting products that charm men

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

TikTok star, Hajia Bintu play videoTikTok star, Hajia Bintu

Ghanaian TikTok influencer, Hajia Bintu has grown a huge following on social media enabling her to advertise for popular brands which come at a cost. On her account, she has been able to finance her lavish lifestyle with such deals.

Hajia Bintu on April 12 attracted backlash with others questioning the source of her wealth following a viral video that captured her promoting 'Kayamata' products, a substance mainly used by women to charm men and extort money from their sexual partners.

Testifying the goodness of the so-called powerful Kayamata product, she explained that any woman who purchases them will automatically be gifted large sums of money by any man she comes in contact with whether through sexual intercourse or just a handshake.

She added that male sponsors or as she puts it 'Papa No' who prove stubborn when asked for money will succumb to a woman who uses the said product.

Bintu listed them as: "Fuck & Stay, Attraction To Rich Men, Love & Pay, Love Me Alone, and Do As I Say."

Social media users including influencers and women have condemned the move by Hajia Bintu who they claim is leading many astray.

Kayamata are potions and herbs believed to have the tendency of nailing a man or woman down after a sexual encounter. Patronizers claim it has saved their relationships and helped them deal with partners who are stingy.

After the use of these products, one's victim is quick to 'do as their partner says'.

Check out some reactions below:
























OPD/BB

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment