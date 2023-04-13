Hajia Bintu trends after promoting products that charm men

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Ghanaian TikTok influencer, Hajia Bintu has grown a huge following on social media enabling her to advertise for popular brands which come at a cost. On her account, she has been able to finance her lavish lifestyle with such deals.



Hajia Bintu on April 12 attracted backlash with others questioning the source of her wealth following a viral video that captured her promoting 'Kayamata' products, a substance mainly used by women to charm men and extort money from their sexual partners.



Testifying the goodness of the so-called powerful Kayamata product, she explained that any woman who purchases them will automatically be gifted large sums of money by any man she comes in contact with whether through sexual intercourse or just a handshake.



She added that male sponsors or as she puts it 'Papa No' who prove stubborn when asked for money will succumb to a woman who uses the said product.



Bintu listed them as: "Fuck & Stay, Attraction To Rich Men, Love & Pay, Love Me Alone, and Do As I Say."



Social media users including influencers and women have condemned the move by Hajia Bintu who they claim is leading many astray.



Kayamata are potions and herbs believed to have the tendency of nailing a man or woman down after a sexual encounter. Patronizers claim it has saved their relationships and helped them deal with partners who are stingy.



After the use of these products, one's victim is quick to 'do as their partner says'.



Check out some reactions below:











Hajia Bintu is out there promoting jujuism but she’s not Agradaa so the media isn’t talking about it. pic.twitter.com/Ai08UbREDE — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) April 13, 2023

Totally lost respect for Hajia Bintu . — Ovuike_jnr (@wuuhuuu1) April 13, 2023

Hajia Bintu must be ashamed of herself for advertising for products that is used to attract men, let men fuck you and stay, let men love and pay, let men do as the girl in question say!



As a top artiste and a leader of the youth I had to say something #KillyDem pic.twitter.com/YDM7XwtBgp — Palago Mufasa (@Archipalago) April 12, 2023

Me momm di3 I was cooked after birth by my Granny so dem Hajia Bintu oil charms won’t work on me ????????????. These things are sold as “tricks” by 14year old kids in my village. — Sage Kenny ???????? (@Donsarkcess) April 13, 2023

Hajia Bintu out there advertising “Do as i say” and “Fuck and Stay medicine”,chale where the thing reach that?,mallams everywhere eei???????? — AmgSarkcess???? (@Amgsarkcess) April 13, 2023

I’m keenly observing if @kwadwosheldon go do “Yawa of the day” on this hajia bintu/kayamata advert????????????????

pic.twitter.com/RHJubSzwV4 — Queku????️????️Eℹ️KU???? (@QuekuAbeiku) April 13, 2023

That Hajia Bintu ein oil ankasa man for get some. We for use the “do as I say” on Akuffo Addo make he commot all the taxes na boys dey br3 — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) April 13, 2023

The things mallams dey hide do give people, hajia bintu dey do am simple for social media. Nkwasiade sei ???????? — Sirius (@Arthur_oiz) April 13, 2023

Hajia Bintu is a definition of this generation women, majority wanna make their lives bout what a man has to give them when they give them their body ????????‍♂️. — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) April 13, 2023

You see what hypocrisy dey do some of us . As agradaa dey do these fake things we all called for her arrest . What is the difference between her and what hajia bintu is doing. Just found out she’s not Muslim like Baba wipe am usb cord for neck ah she go stop this gyimiee — Unreal khojo (@KhojoUnreal) April 13, 2023

