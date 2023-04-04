Hajia Bintu’s reaction to claims she looks like Akrobeto without makeup

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When a picture of Hajia Bintu without makeup went viral, some social media trolls taunted her with some stating that the socialite without her usual makeup resembles Akrobeto, one of Ghana’s most admired celebrities.



In what was clearly an act of ridicule as the netizens suggested that Hajia Bintu was not as beautiful as she has portrayed in her flashy photos, the social media influencer became a topic for discussion on various platforms as some people shared a collage of her picture and the male actor.



In her interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show aired on April 2, 2023 and monitored by GhanaWeb, Hajia Bintu said she witnessed the trolls but is unperturbed about such remarks.



“That’s me. I mean, it’s part of me,” she said when asked about her reaction to the comments.



Asked if she does not feel like they are picking on her, a calm Hajia Bintu responded: “No, I feel it’s part of me. Whether I look like Akrobeto or not, they’re all part of what makes a whole me.”



Sounding confident, she responded in the affirmative when asked if her reaction means she is “beautiful regardless of whatever anybody would say”.



Meanwhile, Hajia Bintu has highlighted how she was able to acquire a Mercedes Benz.



"I saved the money I earned from social media influencing, and whenever I received more deals, I put the extra money aside. One can accumulate enough savings from these deals to purchase a car," she stated.



"Whenever I post instant ads on Snapchat, I typically spend around 500 cedis, and I can post between five to ten ads per day. If you imagine how much that adds up to in a week or a month, it's a significant amount," she added.



"I presently own the Mercedes-Benz. I swapped my Jaguar for it," she revealed to Deloris Frinpong Manso.







You can also watch some of our programmes below.

















BB