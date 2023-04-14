Hajia Bintu’s interview with Delay that opened a can of worms

Entertainment of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Beyond her background and the fact that she has never set eyes on her father, Hajia Bintu’s lifestyle and her regular racy photos and videos on various social media platforms were issues discussed in her interview with Delay, on April 2, 2023.



The socialite, who admitted to gaining fame through raunchy videos and photos, shared valuable insights into her financial journey, detailing how she accumulated enough savings to purchase a car.



"I saved the money I earned from social media influencing, and whenever I received more deals, I put the extra money aside. One can accumulate enough savings from these deals to purchase a car," she stated.



Bintu stated that she is aware of the fact that she is seen as a sex symbol and that she does not have any issue with that because “every woman is a sex symbol”.



“What I am trying to say is that as far as you are a woman, you need to psyche yourself up that you are a sex symbol,” the 24-year-old stated while discrediting claims she has enhanced her body to attract men.



“I’ve not pumped my buttocks. I wasn’t skinny and I think it’s growth. Maybe when I was young I did not know of angles but now when I take pictures, I take them with the right angles that’s why you see things like that,” she said.



When the interview was published and aired, Bintu was criticised by a section of the public who argued she shot herself in the foot in that interview. Some also launched scathing attacks for same on various social media platforms.



On the back of her decision to advertise kayamata – products deem to be charms used by women to tie down men for riches and attention, many have made references to her interview on The Delay Show amidst backlash.



Barely a day after, Hajia Bintu has apologized.



"I want to take this opportunity to apologize to all. I promote products for various brands and this time my management team and I, were negligent in accessing the effects of marketing products that a vendor brought to us.



"I have no intentions to attract such "out of line" effects on the General Public, myself and my brand. I am sincerely sorry for this act," her statement read.



Below is her interview with Delay which appears to be a ‘hot cake’.







BB