Hajia Bintu reveals how she acquired her new car

Entertainment of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian social media influencer, Noami Asiamah, popualrly known as Hajia Bintu, has shared valuable insights into her financial journey, detailing how she accumulated enough savings to purchase a car.



During an interview on the Delay Show, Hajia Bintu explained that she was able to save money from various social media influencing deals.



"I saved the money I earned from social media influencing, and whenever I received more deals, I put the extra money aside. One can accumulate enough savings from these deals to purchase a car," she stated.



Hajia Bintu further disclosed that she earns a substantial amount of money for instant ads on Snapchat.



"Whenever I post instant ads on Snapchat, I typically spend around 500 cedis, and I can post between five to ten ads per day. If you imagine how much that adds up to in a week or a month, it's a significant amount," she added.



In addition, Hajia Bintu revealed that she recently acquired a Mercedes-Benz.



"I presently own the Mercedes-Benz. I swapped my Jaguar for it," she revealed to Deloris Frinpong Manso.







