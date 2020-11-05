Entertainment of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Hajia Bintu does not have content to grow as an actress - Pundit

Hajia Bintu is a social media sensation

Entertainment pundit, Akwasi Boateng, has said these days, many young ladies tag themselves as actresses because they are able to make a few numbers on social media with their content.



One Hajia Bintu, for some time now, has made a name for nicely acting out TikTok videos and partly because of her very curvy body.



Now, many would say that she is a good actress.



But Akwasi Boateng has said Hajia Bintu only has content to be a photo model and not an actress as she is tagged to be.



Akwasi Boateng made this statement in an interview with NYDJ on Y102.5FM’s ‘Ryse N Shyne’ radio show.



“The content she has now can grow her brand as a photo model and not as an actress. She has content but her content is for being a photo model. Every content has a particular career that it pursues.

She puts out pictures and people like them. She could even get brand endorsements from that but that doesn’t make her an actress”, he said.



He concluded per this analysis that content is the first thing to look at in selling oneself as a creative person.



Once there is material that the public is willing to consume, then the person can get a certain mileage, he said.

