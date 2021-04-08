Haillie Sumney suggests how Ghanaian movie industry can thrive better

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Television personality and actress, Haillie Sumney, has suggested some ways by which the Ghana movie industry can regain prominence and go as far as Nollywood and other foreign movie industries.



Interviewed by the award-winning Foster Romanus on e/TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, she stated that for the short time she has been in the industry, it has come to her notice that there is not much teamwork and unity between the industry players, hence, called for more of that.



“One advice I would give my fellow actors and actresses of today especially is that we need to come together more, more teamwork and more collaboration. I’ve done quite a few movies in Nigeria so I will compare."



"In Nigeria, you will see a lot of the superstars coming together. Not just to act a movie but to produce a movie so the more, the merrier and the movie goes far but I feel like here, everybody wants to be the star so we feel selfish and greedy”, she said.



Haillie clarified that not everyone is guilty of this, however, the majority of them do fall in that column. “Imagine the superstars in Ghana all coming together, putting even money together to produce a movie with lots of stars. Look how far we would go. The Nigerians like to do that a lot, especially in their movies and that is why Nollywood has gone that far,” the actress further concluded.