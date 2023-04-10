Gyedu Blay Ambolley schools 'shallow-minded' KOD

Entertainment of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When Highlife legend, Gyedu Blay Ambolley accused the Ghana Music Awards of contributing to the collapse of the Highlife genre, fashion designer and radio presenter, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) described his utterance as pure nonsense.



"Such nonsense! Which awards scheme has projected our music industry like VGMA since independence? How many have projected our musicians beyond GH. How many have consistently done more than 10 years? Some of our musicians have failed to evolve and quick to blame others for their personal mishaps. When was the last time he released an album? He should be blaming some of the radio stations who don’t even play our music," parts of KOD's Facebook post directed at Ambolley read.



In reaction to KOD's words in an interview with Andy Dosty, the popular musician clapped back at the former and disclosed that he is preparing for an European tour and would not waste time entertaining the "young boy" he described as shallow-minded.



Ambolley who felt disrespected by KOD's utterances wonder if h would ever live up to his standard by travelling the world with his collections as a Ghanaian fashion designer.



"I see Okyere Darko as a child. He is shallow-minded, the reason why he said those things.



"I am going on an European tour in May next year. My music, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley's music, and in June I will be back on tour. So when he sits and talks, can he take his clothes on tour as a designer like the way I am going on tour with my music?" he quizzed.



An aggrieved Ambolley who tried to maintain his cool just had a few things to get off his chest in regard to the subject.



"Can he take his DJing on tour like he way am going on tour with my music? If these people talk, you know they are shallow minds," he hammered.