Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ remix debuts on UK’s Official Afrobeat chart Top 20

Music of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

‘Forever’ remix by Gyakie has debuted on UK’s Official Afrobeat chart Top 20.



The Omah Lay-featured song entered the chart at number 19.



The chart is based on “sales and streams across a seven day period, and compiled by the Official Charts Company.”



Initiated by Afro Nation, the chart seeks to highlight the top 20 Afrobeats songs within a particular week in the UK. The chart is based on “UK sales and streaming data from over 9,000 outlets, incorporating audio and video streams, downloads and physical sales.”



In a related development, the official video for ‘Forever remix has garnered over a million views less than a week after it was premiered.



Gyakie is the daughter of Nana Acheampong, the legendary Ghanaian highlife artist.



She is currently an International Business student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.











The 3Music Emerging Woman of the Year winner is signed to Flip The Music/Sony Music Entertainment/RCA Records UK.