Entertainment of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Gameli Hamelo, Contributor

Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ ranks at no. 4 & 5 on Apple Music Top 100 in Nigeria & Ghana

play videoGyakie is the daughter of Nana Acheampong, the legendary Ghanaian highlife artist

Ghanaian artist, Gyakie has scored a new career high.



Her song ‘Forever’ off her ‘SEED’ EP currently occupies the fourth and fifth positions respectively on Apple Music Top 100 chart in Nigeria and Ghana.



The charts represent the most played songs in the West African countries.



In December 2020, the same song debuted on Billboard.



The song entered the Billboard Top Thriller Global chart at number 11 in its first week.



The chart is a partnership between American media brand, Billboard and Triller, a social media video app featuring user-generated videos set to music.



It highlights the biggest songs on the app based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing respective songs, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song.



Signed to Flip The Music, Gyakie is the daughter of Nana Acheampong, the legendary Ghanaian highlife artist.















