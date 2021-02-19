Entertainment of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ charts on Shazam Global Top 200

play videoGyakie is the daughter of Nana Acheampong, the legendary Ghanaian highlife artist

Another one!



Gyakie‘s ‘Forever‘ stays making new records.



This time, the song is number 100 on Shazam global Top 200 chart.



The chart represents the most shazamed tracks in the world on a weekly basis. Shazam is an application that can identify music based on a short sample played.



Full list of songs here







In December 2020, the same song debuted on Billboard.



The song entered the Billboard Top Thriller Global chart at number 11 in its first week.



The chart is a partnership between American media brand, Billboard and Triller, a social media video app featuring user-generated videos set to music.



It highlights the biggest songs on the app based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing respective songs, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song.







Signed to Flip The Music, Gyakie is the daughter of Nana Acheampong, the legendary Ghanaian highlife artist.



She is currently an International Business student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.