Gyakie releases 'Scar' featuring rapper JBEE

Music of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: Pep Junia,Contributor

Rising Ghanaian afro-fusion artist, Gyakie has teamed up with North London’s rap riser, JBEE with newest single ‘Scar’.



‘Scar’ is a powerful and emotionally charged R&B cut laced with Hip-Hop brought to life by Gyakie’s fierce flow over a Sosa-crafted drill beat featuring JBEE.



Gyakie tells the story of a love gone wrong from both sides with hers representing pain, and his, centering on doubts and insecurities.



‘Scar’ features ominous production underscored by heavy 808s with both artists

providing hard-hitting lyrics juxtaposed by softer melodies showcased throughout JBEE’s verse.



The juxtaposition on ‘Scar’ continues into the visuals which see Gyakie and JBEE both telling their sides of the love story before coming together in the final scenes with red tones used throughout, representing the love and pain in the story that features throughout ‘Scar’.



The song is directed by Craig Capone who has worked with artists such as Headie One, Sarkodie, Chip and Ms Banks on their visuals as well as Romara Blake who is known for her work with Eva Lazarus.



Gyakie has been rising through the ranks since bursting onto the scene with her debut single ‘Love is Pretty’ in 2019. Since then she has collaborated with the likes of AKA, Diplo, Blaq Jerzee, Major League DJz, and Mayorkun. Her breakout single ‘Forever’ gained international recognition and has amassed over 150m streams across platforms.



North London’s JBEE is one of the go to fresh faces in British Rap paving a lane of his own. In 2021 he released ‘4AM’ gaining over 77 million streams, going onto currently reaching 3.7 million monthly Spotify listeners.



It’s no surprise he picked up a MOBO nomination for Best Newcomer at the end of last year. Gyakie spoke on working with London’s JBEE saying, “Working with JBEE brought a different dimension to Scar, for me this was such a great experience to bring our two sounds together to create a deep, yet catchy single that is relatable to audiences across the continents”.



Speaking on the release JBEE said, “I was in Ghana for New Year, even though it was the holiday season when Gyakie calls, you answer! We linked up in Ghana and ‘Scar’ was born.



"Even though I am London born and raised, I’m Ghanaian myself and I’m so happy we got to collaborate and make this track. I hope the fans love this one seeing two worlds collide!”



The collaborative track provides heart wrenching insight into contemporary relationships laced with authenticity that is sure to resonate with music fans across continents.