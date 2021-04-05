Gyakie is the artiste of the moment, recognize her as such - Music curator to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Music curator at Boomplay, Yaw Dan has averred on Rainbow Entertainment that Gyakie is the artiste of the moment.



To him, Ghanaians have to tag her as the artiste of the moment because she has worked for it.



Yaw Dan noted that Ghanaians should not be tilting her or box her because her craft has gained her attention.



He said the music might lose that artiste of the moment tag if we fail to recognise her as such.



Yaw Dan said Gyakie is having a "great moment” as an artiste and her songs are performing well on Boomplay.



He said the original song ‘Forever’ has crossed over 4.3 million streams with the remix gaining a million steam.



He added the song is "the biggest stream” of a single on Boomplay in two years.



Yaw Dan said "the song is getting bigger and I am happy for her. She is getting a great run,” he told host DJ Slash.



"The support is what we need to amplify more. The support is there but typically of Ghanaians anytime she tries to celebrate something, we try to bring her down. That is not the best. We have to support her,” he said.



Entertainment critic Chris Tsormanah second the submission saying Gyakie deserves all the recognition because she is the artiste for the moment.



He stressed Gyakie has performed well and must be celebrated.