Gyakie hangs out with Wizkid and King Promise

Music of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

It is a verifiable fact to say that Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie’s Nigeria media tour has been a fruitful one.



A new video posted on her official Instagram page has shown the “Forever” hitmaker hanging out with the “Made In Lagos” crooner in a bar.



In the video, Gyakie who was on the moon a few weeks ago because Wizkid followed her on social media was jamming to her “Forever remix” with a Grammy-winning singer.



Gyakie’s short stint in Nigeria has brought a remix of her “Forever” hit single with “Godly” singer, Omah Lay. She has also announced that she has a song coming with Mayorkun. She was seen hanging out with Teni as well.



