Entertainment of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Gyakie explains why no artiste was featured on ‘ Seed’ EP

Singer Gyakie

Afro-Fusion Singer and Songwriter, Gyakie, has broken the silence on why she didn’t feature any musician on her ‘Seed’ EP released late last year.



In an interview with Y102.5FM’s NYDJ on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, she disclosed, “The seed EP is an introductory EP. It is an introduction of myself. It is a compilation of five songs and that is why I didn’t feature anyone on it.



When you listen to the EP, you’re supposed to understand my sound and understand the kind of music I am capable of doing as an artiste”.



Gyakie, while admitting to the fact that some songs on the EP had a semblance to Hip-hop music, noted that she had not veered off from her usual style of music.



She explains: “It is all part of being versatile as an artiste. I have not decided to become a Hip-hop artist. I heard the beat, vibe to the flow and that is it. It is all part of Gyakie being versatile”.



The ‘Seed’ was released back in August 2020. The five-track EP has songs like Joy and Happiness, Forever, Vacation, Whine and The Journey which have all enjoyed massive airplay.