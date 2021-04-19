Gyakie & Amerado compose remix of 'Forever' song on stage

Music of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian songstress Jackie Acheampong popularly known as Gyakie and rapper Amerado has again proven that they are talented and they are not just being hyped for nothing.



The two leaders of the new school put up a masterclass as they remixed Gyakie’s “Forever” hit single on stage.



The duo put up the show when they took their turn on UTV Ghana’s United Showbiz with actress Nana Ama McBrown.



Yesterday’s edition of the United Showbiz which was monitored by zionfelix.net hosted musician and entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus, rapper Yaw Tog, Gyakie, Amerado Burner, and Arnold Baidoo.



Watch the video below:



