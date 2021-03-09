Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Gyakie, Adina among first batch of 3Music Awards winners

play videoGyakie won Emerging Woman of the Year at the 3Music Awards

Organisers of 3Music Awards have unveiled the first batch of winners for this year’s edition.



They were announced during the 3Music Women’s Brunch show held yesterday, March 8, 2021, to mark International Women’s Day.



The Music Woman of the Year went to Adina whilst Gyakie won Emerging Woman of the Year. Diana Antwi Hamilton took home the ‘Most Streamed Female Act of the Year’ award.



Diana Hopeson, Frances Ademola and Grace Nortey were also honoured at the second edition of the brunch which sought to “shore up interest and consolidate the sustained efforts made over the years in the push for female empowerment within our creative space and beyond”, per Whitney Boakye Mensah, Co-Executive Producer of the brunch.



The 3Music Women’s Brunch featured performances from Yaa Yaa and Efe Grace.







It was hosted by Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku who led a panel discussion on the topic “A Woman’s place is in leadership: How can Women emerge as strong leaders at the workplace and in the industry.”



The brunch preceded the 2021 3Music Awards set to be held on Saturday, March 27.



