Guyanese singer Kaiya reconnects with 'homeland', culture in Ghana

Entertainment of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Guyanese artiste Keshia Thomas, known in showbiz circles as Kaiya, has touched base in Ghana, West Africa, to explore the deep culture of her original homeland and reconnect.



According to the Loversrock and Pop star, coming to Ghana confirmed to her that she has a spiritual connection to Africa and Ghana.



"The first day I stepped foot in Ghana, I felt like I have arrived in my homeland. We the people of Guyana are not so close to our root unlike the people of Barbados and Jamaica, so I am trying to get connected to my homeland country," Kaiya noted.



An artiste under the management of Linmart Media Solutions, she paid a courtesy visit to the Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the Presidency Mr Akwasi Awua-Ababio.



The Diaspora Affairs director expressed happiness at her visit and said Ghana remains the gateway to Africa. He noted that the continent’s doors are open to welcome her children who are lost and want to return home.



The Barbados-based singer and her management also visited the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Akwasi Agyemang.



Messrs Agyemang and Awua-Ababio urged the 'So Nice' hitmaker to use her influence through music to attract more Guyanese to reconnect with Africa especially Ghana in this season of 'Beyond the Return: A Decade of Renaissance'.



The GTA boss also remarking to Kaiya that her "coming at this time and wanting to collaborate with Ghanaian artistes is timely,” also revealed that “government has plans to bring all agencies together from the Caribbean to collaborate with Ghana in the areas of film, music and other arts to promote the tourism and culture of Ghana and the Caribbean.”



While in Ghana, Kaiya aims to collaborate with Ghanaian artistes and also shoot music videos for her songs ‘Love Portion’ and 'So Nice'.