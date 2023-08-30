You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 30Article 1834433

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Guru shows off his plush apartments in Kumasi

Ghanaian musician, Guru

Popular Ghanaian musician, Guru, has given fans an exclusive tour of his array of apartments in Kumasi.

Spread across a vast land, more than 15 distinct buildings stood with a varying number of rooms.

Some of the edifices contained three and two-bedroom units among others.

During the tour, Guru expressed his enthusiasm for his growing real estate venture.

He shared that investing in rental apartments was a carefully considered decision that he sees as a smart move for his financial future.

The artiste said he believes in the value of diversifying his investments, and real estate has proven to be a rewarding avenue.

Guru elaborated on his deliberate decision to invest in rental apartments, a choice he views as astute and forward-thinking for his financial trajectory.

With a clear sense of the importance of diversification in his investments, he confidently attested that real estate has proven to be a fruitful avenue, aligned with his long-term objectives.

