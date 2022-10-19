Guru goes into politics

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: Lucas Candida Mensah, Contributor

Ghanaian musician, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, has revealed his intention to go into politics.



Speaking in an interview with Candymann on Asaase Radio 100.3 yesterday, Guru revealed that he was currently reading political science at the University of Ghana in a bid to serve the people of Ghana.



"I have realized being an entertainer isn't enough. I'm in a position to serve my people to make Ghana a better place. In the past, I have donated 200,000 dollars to one politician to give back to society. I expect those in politics and government to do more of these but if it's not happening, I'm getting the qualification as a politician to do it better for our people," the rapper concluded.



The rapper who is currently promoting his new single "Ennko yie" also said all of us have the capabilities in making the country a better place and not just the government.



For example, the issue of galamsey that's affecting our rivers and other water bodies isn't the work of the government alone to stop it; as citizens, we must know we destroy nature when we venture into it and refuse to do the right thing," he stated.