Guru blasts Richie, Okyeame Kwame, Obour for 'sabotaging' his career

CEO of NKZ Music, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, alias Guru, has slammed Lynx Entertainment boys, Richie Mensah, Okyeame Kwame and Bice Osei Kuffuor, aka Obour.



According to Guru, these trio have been sabotaging his career for the past ten years despite his hard work and contribution to the music industry as both a musician and an investor.



Speaking on Okay 101.7fm with Abeiku Santana, Guru stated that his record with Obrafour, dubbed ‘Kasiebo’ brought about a feud between himself and Lynx Entertainment which he was almost signed onto some years ago.



He explained that Richie, Okyeame Kwame, and Obour have cut him off huge deals which could have brought him money and on top of it all made sure he does not get the honours he deserves.



It’s evident that Guru has been robbed off numerous awards in Ghana despite producing hit songs over the decade, the musician blamed his shortcoming to the fact that these trio have a relationship with Charterhouse and have made sure he never gets an honour from VGMA.





