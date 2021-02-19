Entertainment of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

Guru and Andy Dosty are depressed, they need serious therapy - Lutterodt

Counselor George Lutterodt

Relationship counselor George Lutterodt believes both hip-life artiste Guru and radio personality Andy Dosty are suffering from psychological problems, therefore need professional assistance and guidance for a better solution.



To him, the actions of the two influential personalities on radio weeks ago prove there's something wrong with them, hence the need to seek professional guidance.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Best Entertainment Show' Wednesday morning on problems celebrities experience in life with depression being the main topic, Counselor Lutterodt said Guru warning entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on Peace FM not to discuss him on any media platform was wrong and narrates to the fact that, he is depressed.



"Look at Guru, he has not recovered. He needs serious counseling because there are things tormenting his life which he needs professional guidance to fight. So we shouldn't tell him the truth that he's down? We should all say he's up. Can't you see you're down?"



Reacting to the conduct of Andy Dosty which saw the sacking of musician Okesse1 from the Hitz FM studio over claims that the musician turned up late for the interview, Lutterodt said the presenter exhibited a low level of intelligence. He, therefore, needs professional guidance on how to fight such matters in subsequent interviews.



"Recently, Andy Dosty sacked a guest from his studio. I knew it, Andy Dosty is depressed. The reason why when you're behind the console, you need not show your anger is that, you have a closing time, swallow on the anger till you close," he added.