'Guinness World Records approved my cook-a-thon' – Chef Deo reveals

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

A 26-year-old Ondo-born chef named Adeola Adeyeye has stated that Guinness World Records (GWR) has honoured her 150-hour cooking streak.



At 93 hours and 11 minutes, Hilda Baci presently holds the record for the longest cook-a-thon.



In order to start her cook-a-thon, Chef Deo asked GWR for permission, which according to her was granted.



Chef Deo's cook-a-thon is being held by the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government in Ondo State and will last from Monday, June 30 to Thursday, July 6, 2023.



Ayotunde Fagbamiye, manager of Chef Deo, acknowledged GWR's endorsement of the endeavour and emphasized her resolve and eagerness to pull off the accomplishment and shatter the record for a cook-a-thon.



Her mangaer said: “Guinness World Records granted her approval to undertake the cook-a-thon.



“We were elated upon receiving the notification that she can proceed to break the record for an individual’s cooking marathon.



“She possesses great energy and is prepared to cook for 150 hours.



“Her passion and determination are evident, and I am confident she will successfully reach the end of this journey.”