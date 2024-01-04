Guinness World Record 'craze' hits Ghanaians

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 January 2024
Following the successful completion of Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record-breaking attempt, some Ghanaians have started embarking attempts at breaking new world records.
Currently, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak is on her 4th day in an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.
She is aiming to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event ongoing at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.
Other Ghanaians have also come out to announce their attempts to break a world record much to the amusement of netizens on social media.
Here is a list of Ghanaians who are about to embark on a Guinness World Record-breaking attempt or another.
1. Dela Gomey
Ghanaian nurse and makeup artist, Dela Gomey is preparing to break the Guinness World Record for the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds. He plans to apply lipstick on five models within the time limit, beating the current record of four applications held by Chinese makeup artist Li Jiaqi. The event is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2024, at the Efa Guest House in Dodowa, Greater Accra Region.
2. Isaac Amoako
Ghanaian graduate and avid reader, is preparing to break the Guinness World Record for the longest reading-aloud marathon. He plans to read aloud for six days, or between 145 to 150 hours, nonstop.
????????I wasn’t kidding when I said ‘New Year, New thon’.— Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) January 3, 2024
After #CookathonByFalia, the next record on the plate is a Read-a-thon as Guinness World Records @GWR just confirmed a Ghanaian graduate, Isaac Amoako to read for 6 days non-stop.????
????His target… between 145-150hours.… pic.twitter.com/NmMAe9JFOp
????Hello Africa, let’s take this Now !— adu Safowaah (@safowaah_adu) January 2, 2024
Ghana to the World. Longest speech Marathon.
Kindly tag me & @GWR when you post me. #ADUSAFOWAAH SPEECH_A_THON pic.twitter.com/TDgwGG4muM