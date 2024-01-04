Guinness World Record 'craze' hits Ghanaians

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Following the successful completion of Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record-breaking attempt, some Ghanaians have started embarking attempts at breaking new world records.



Currently, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak is on her 4th day in an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



She is aiming to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event ongoing at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Other Ghanaians have also come out to announce their attempts to break a world record much to the amusement of netizens on social media.



Here is a list of Ghanaians who are about to embark on a Guinness World Record-breaking attempt or another.



1. Dela Gomey





Ghanaian nurse and makeup artist, Dela Gomey is preparing to break the Guinness World Record for the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds. He plans to apply lipstick on five models within the time limit, beating the current record of four applications held by Chinese makeup artist Li Jiaqi. The event is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2024, at the Efa Guest House in Dodowa, Greater Accra Region.







2. Isaac Amoako



Ghanaian graduate and avid reader, is preparing to break the Guinness World Record for the longest reading-aloud marathon. He plans to read aloud for six days, or between 145 to 150 hours, nonstop.





????????I wasn’t kidding when I said ‘New Year, New thon’.



After #CookathonByFalia, the next record on the plate is a Read-a-thon as Guinness World Records @GWR just confirmed a Ghanaian graduate, Isaac Amoako to read for 6 days non-stop.????



????His target… between 145-150hours.… pic.twitter.com/NmMAe9JFOp — Kenneth Awotwe Darko (@TheKennethDarko) January 3, 2024

????Hello Africa, let’s take this Now !

Ghana to the World. Longest speech Marathon.

Kindly tag me & @GWR when you post me. #ADUSAFOWAAH SPEECH_A_THON pic.twitter.com/TDgwGG4muM — adu Safowaah (@safowaah_adu) January 2, 2024

3. Adu SafowaaGhanaian actress and media personality, has announced that she will try to break the Guinness World Record for the longest speech marathon by an individual. She said that she has received official approval from Guinness World Records and that she is confident that she can speak for more than 90 hours, which is the current record held by a Nepalese man. She shared her news on her social media pages with the hashtag #ADUSAFOWAAH SPEECH_A_THON.Various other announcements have popped up, but they are yet to be confirmed and could be taken with a pinch of salt.ID/EK