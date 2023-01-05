GuiltyBeatz optimistic about 2023 Grammy win

Music of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian star record producer Ronald Banful, known professionally as GuiltyBeatz, has expressed confidence that a Grammy gong is coming his way this year.



GuiltyBeatz said so in a tweet on Tuesday, January 3, 2023: "We're bringing the Grammy home this year!"



GuiltyBeatz, 32, has credits on Beyonce's 'Renaissance' album. He worked as a composer on track 10 'Move' featuring Tems & Grace Jones.



2022's 'Renaissance', recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been nominated for the Album of the Year and the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album awards at the 2023 Grammys.



GuiltyBeatz and Beyonce first worked on her 'The Lion King: The Gift' album of 2019. The Ghanaian musician and DJ produced the hit 'Already' on which Beyonce featured another Ghanaian, Shatta Wale, as a guest singer. He also worked on 'Keys to the Kingdom' featuring Tiwa Savage & Mr Eazi and 'Find My Way Back'.



The 2023 Grammy Awards, the 65th ceremony, will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, Sunday, February 5.



