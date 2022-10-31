GuiltyBeatz and Joey B reconnect for energizing Amapiano cut ‘Little Bit’

Music of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

Grammy-nominated producer and internationally recognized DJ, GuiltyBeatz reconnects with fellow Ghanaian artist, Joey B for the December anthem ‘Little Bit.’



‘Little Bit’ hears GuiltyBeatz blend Amapiano with his signature stacked Electronic and Dance sounds, creating a truly global record. The single features catchy rhymes from Joey B who effortlessly lays bars over the energetic beat with co-production from Kreptismenance.



GuiltyBeatz continues to push boundaries when it comes to creating music. His latest single builds in momentum from the first beat to the last, layered with percussive instrumentation that evolves into what can be best described as a euphoric experience.



Guilty and Joey’s latest collaboration follows on from their 2020 viral hit ‘Iyabo’, which received recognition as TikTok's “Song of the Year.” If that is anything to go by this is another smash hit in the making, that will be soundtracking motives from December and beyond.



The international producer has worked with the likes of Jorja Smith, Raye, and M.I.A, aside from having numerous production credits on King Promise’s latest album “5 Star,” '10 Toes’ featuring Omah Lay being one.



GuiltyBeatz's latest single rounds off another successful year for the artist from producing ‘Move’ on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” which featured Tems and Grace Jones to collaborating with ‘Young Forever’ singer, Mr Hudson.



2022 has also seen GuiltyBeatz have his music featured in Marvel Studios’ acclaimed 'Ms. Marvel’ series and performed live in London’s iconic Fabric.



Catch GuiltyBeatz spinning his new sound live in London this weekend and in Amsterdam on 24th November for Boiler Room.



