Guidelines for reopening of cinemas to be announced this week - President

Entertainment of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has today, Sunday, May 16, 2021, stated that the guidelines and protocols towards the reopening of cinemas would be communicated this week.



Delivering his 25th national address on the fight against the deadly coronavirus, the President said the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has engaged with stakeholders in the sector on the way forward.



Industry players have consistently decried the failure on the part of government to reopen cinemas.



They were not happy that churches were operating and yet, cinemas were left out.



But the President says the GHS will roll out the guidelines this week before the reopening is announced.



He further assured Ghanaians that we can go back to our normal lives if citizens cooperate and adhere to the safety protocols.



