Entertainment of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

'Ground Up Chale' nurtured me – Twitch 4eva

Singer Twitch 4eva

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Twitch 4eva is all praise for the creative house, Ground Up Chale, for transforming him into the musician he is now.



Sharing his musical journey with listeners of Y 102.5FM, Twitch 4eva who started singing as a child only started writing his own music after graduating Senior High School (SHS) in 2015.



But after meeting the Ground Up Chale team at the University in 2016, Twitch’s musical fortunes improved entirely.



In an interview with Y 102.5 FM’s NYDJ on the Ryse N Shyne show, he stated, “In 2016 I met the Ground Up team and they nurtured me. They taught me how to become an artiste and how to make a profession out of music. From then, it has just been bangers after bangers and its been all good”.



Revealing his driving force as a musician, Twitch indicated that he focuses and achieves whatever he sets his mind to.



On his account, he was connected to Ground Up Chale at a point in his life when all he wanted to do was music. “I was ready to put everything aside and go hard on my music. God being so good, all the dots have connected”.



Twitch 4eva is out promoting his newly released 4 track EP dubbed ‘Lost’. He takes us on a journey of love and heartbreak on this tape which is worth listening to.