Groove Dudes presents ‘Just A Reminder’ EP

Groove Dudes has released an impressive new body of work in an EP called ‘Just A Reminder’.



Groove Dudes is a Washington DC-based record label headed by an urban gathering of people who have gotten together for the progressively conspicuous advantage of music and its way of life.



The name was framed in 2016 and it bears a worldwide road brand by turning into the best free record name in America. The Groove Dudes list incorporates MaDayz, Despite West, TopBoi, DerkPoolParty, and TeleyGh among others.



“The main reason we titled this EP 'Just A Reminder' is simple! We are reminding everyone who listens to our songs, even if they don’t, that we’ve got talent, good songs, techniques, and the potential to satisfy them! The title of the EP speaks for itself! We are just reminding everyone,” says the collective about the new EP



Meet the Groove Dudes artists:



Despite West



Born Nicholas Amponsah in Kumasi, Ghana, in 1998, US-based Ghanaian rapper Despite West, also goes by Dada Despite Da Don. Despite West had popped up into the mainstream in the year 2017, dropping freestyles on his Instagram for some recognition. Despite West with his brothers and friends created a label, a movement called Groove Dudes and since then, they’ve come out with songs like Upness, Again, Come Thru, Don’t Call, and Weekend.



MaDayz



MaDayz, born Frederick Okore is Ghanaian based in the USA. He is a songwriter and a very versatile artiste with a touch of almost every genre of music, but well known for Afrobeat/Afropop.



DerkPoolParty



Clinton Amponsah better known as DerkPoolParty is a rapper, and manager at Groove Dudes Entertainment. He was born in Kumasi, Ghana. DerkPoolParty is a US-based Ghanaian rapper whose genre is Drill Music, Hip Hop, and Afrobeats. DerkPoolParty has been active in the music or showbiz industry since 2017–present. DerkPoolParty with his brothers and friends created a label, a movement called Groove Dudes and since then, they’ve come out with songs like Upness, Again, Come Thru, Don’t Call, and Weekend.



TeleyGH



Nana Kwame Nyarko Gideon AKA (Teley Chunchie) or Ogidi is a boy born in the late 90s and was raised in Ghana and now lives in the United States. As a calm and reserved person, he sang in his church choir and led church programs, which gained him the platform to sing. Using his social media and the recognition he had gained from church, Teley has done lots of freestyles on Instagram and is a part of the Groove Dudes urban group which is a collection of talented young Ghanaian artists with a dope vibe and ready move Ghanaian music to the next leave. Ogidi is mainly known for unique Dance Hall, highlife, RnB, and hooks on hip-pop music.



