Greenland Africans Multimedia issues strong warning amidst dispute with Byno Ayoni and VRMG

Entertainment of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: attractivemustapha.com

In a recent turn of events, Greenland Africans Multimedia has taken a bold stance against Byno Ayoni and VRMG, expressing deep disappointment over what they claim are deceptive actions by the artist and the record label.



The dispute revolves around allegations of contractual breaches, intellectual property rights infringement, and a lack of due diligence.



In a press statement released and copied to journalist and blogger, Attractive Mustapha, on January 12, 2024, Greenland Africans Multimedia accused Byno Ayoni of making false statements during a TV3 interview, omitting crucial details about the organization's executive production and management role in his musical journey after Senior High School (SHS).



The statement also highlighted Ayoni's alleged performance of material produced by Greenland Africans Multimedia on the TV3 Mentor Platform without consent.



Moreover, the organization expressed concern over VRMG's signing of Byno Ayoni without establishing a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Greenland Africans Multimedia, despite Ayoni's existing contractual obligations with their company.



Despite the gravity of these accusations, Byno Ayoni and VRMG have not responded to the allegations. In response to the silence, Greenland Africans Multimedia issued a "Notice of Awaiting" on their official platforms.



Notice of Awaiting:



Greenland Africans Multimedia has decided to refrain from engaging in social media discussions to provide an opportunity for a peaceful dialogue with VRMG. However, as of now, no steps have been taken by the opposing parties.



The notice emphasizes the label's patience but asserts that they will take necessary actions if the situation remains unresolved. It warns that the gods of their land and tradition will be the last resort, signaling a serious intent to involve higher authorities if the dispute persists.



The public is urged to take note of this development and Greenland Africans Multimedia emphasizes that they will not entertain pleas on behalf of Byno Ayoni and VRMG if the matter escalates due to what they perceive as continuous insubordination in financial matters.



This ongoing saga raises questions about the intricacies of the music industry and the importance of contractual agreements, intellectual property rights, and due diligence in artist-label relationships.



Greenland Africans Multimedia remains resolute in its commitment to address what they see as clear violations of their rights, leaving the public eagerly awaiting further updates on this unfolding drama.