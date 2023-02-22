Great Ampong signals forgiveness for Daddy Lumba

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

According to gospel star Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, alias Great Ampong, he no longer holds a grudge against Highlife star Daddy Lumba.



Ampong disclosed this in an interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM. He posted footage of the conversation on his YouTube channel on Sunday, February 19, 2023.



According to the 'Akokofunu' hitmaker, he took the decision after receiving advice from numerous people. His Christian faith is the second reason he cited.



He, however, insisted that Daddy Lumba cheated him



“Cheating is painful, but enough is enough," Great Ampong said.



"I have been advised by some chiefs and prestigious persons to let the matter slide," he added.



"Everyone has tendencies of being a litigant but being able to let it go is what makes me a better Christian," he asserted.



Known to be a member of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church, emphasised his integrity working as a songwriter in the music industry and argued on the basis of that that he deserved better than what Daddy Lumba allegedly did to him.



"I have also worked for people and no one can come out and say I cheated them even though I had control of their songs as a writer. So if I don’t cheat them, I don’t expect anyone to cunningly cheat me," he reasoned.



"That’s my principle of life,” he stated.



In 2015, Ampong and Lumba collaborated on an album called 'Hosanna'.



According to Ampong, in a 2016 interview with Delay, Daddy Lumba initiated the 10-track joint album for which he, Ampong, claims to have penned six including: ‘Father and Son’, ‘Hosanna’, and ‘Jesus is a Winner’.



“He called me on phone and said he was a fan of my works so he would like us to work on a project together. He invited me to his house and we had a discussion,” he recalled.



Ampong said despite spending resources on a successful launch of the album, he went home without receiving a pesewa from Daddy Lumba.



He also accused Lumba of uploading the songs from the project on his personal digital accounts for streaming revenue.



Even though the Gospel singer has recounted the story several times on media platforms, the accused has never said anything concerning the allegation.