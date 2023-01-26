Great Ampong 'exposed' in Daddy Lumba feud

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, has contradicted himself in his latest interview, and netizens have been thrown into a state of shock.



Earlier in an interview with Happy FM, the gospel singer emphatically stated that he has created a diss song for Daddy Lumba in response to the latter’s ‘Nipa fon na )di asem fo’ track.



Ampong, who confirmed that Lumba’s track was directed at him, declared that the battle line had been drawn, adding that the highlife singer should expect a response from him.



“Sometime in 2018, a young man came to me and told me that his boss is recording a diss song for me. He told me that it won't be long, I’ll hear of it. He said Daddy Lumba was recording a diss song for me and Roland (Roro), my music producer. So I had the hint already and I was looking forward to the diss song and now it's here. He will hear from me very soon. He will definitely hear from me. This is going to be the beef of the year.



“My mother told me to stop, and you can recall that since then, I haven’t even uttered a word. But as he has released a diss song, the battle line has been drawn. After stealing from someone, the thief is angry even when the victim is not. I’m done with the diss song because I don’t suffer to write songs. I am not a coward, I have been through a lot, so I am much bolder,” Ampong stated in an interview with HappyFM.



But in sharp contrast, he has denied ever making the above statements.



In his latest interview with Power FM, Great Ampong claimed that the song he intends to release isn’t meant for Daddy Lumba.



“If he claims he hasn’t composed a song for me, then I also haven’t. Some people approach me to compose songs for their dead relatives, and I do. I take the deceased’s name and details and then compose the song. I could have mentioned his name, and the song was more than three to four minutes long, but you never heard any name. In my Happy FM interview, I don't remember what I said until I listen to it. I haven't sat down to listen to the interview. Even my songs, when I record them, I don't listen to them again,” he stated.



The host then referred Ampong to his previous interview on HappyFM where he made these statements;



“I said I was going to compose a song, and he will hear from me, but this isn't the song. I am not backtracking on my words. Did I mention his name? When you listened to my song, did you hear anyone's name in it? I am telling you the time for me to compose the song for him (Daddy Lumba) hasn't come.”



He then went silent for a moment and said;

“Replacing what has been lost is far better than telling someone to let go. Either than that my soul will never rest.







Background



In 2016, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong and Daddy Lumba had a rift over some GHC3.6 million proceeds from an album launch that the latter allegedly pocketed.



This was after a joint production of an album, "Hossana," in which Ampong reportedly wrote eight out of ten songs.











