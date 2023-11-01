‘Gratitude is a must': Stonebwoy thanks fans as he wraps up 5th Dimension World Tour

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy has expressed his gratitude to God and his fans for their support during his just-ended international tour.



The “5th Dimension” Album Tour saw Stonebwoy perform in various countries, including the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia and other European countries.



The grand finale will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana on December 23. It will be an amalgamation of the Ashiaman to the World + Bhim Concert + Fifth Dimension Homecoming events.



Taking to his X handle on October 31, Stonebwoy thanked all who supported him on the tour, stating, “Gratitude is a must. Let's continue to win together.”



Ghanaians, in the comments section, showed their pride in the artiste and his journey while expressing their eagerness for his upcoming show.



Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension World Tour is a global concert tour in support of his fifth studio album, 5th Dimension. The tour began on October 1, 2023, in Perth, Australia and is scheduled to conclude on December 17, 2023 in Accra, Ghana.



The tour has been a success, with Stonebwoy performing to sold-out crowds in cities.





