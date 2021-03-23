Grammys overrated, focus on making great music – Hammer to Ghanaian artistes

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Ace producer and entrepreneur, Hammer has asked Ghanaian musicians work towards improving their craft to open them up to greater opportunities worldwide.



In a phone interview on Class91.3FM's weekend entertainment show on 20 March 2021, Hammer stated,”Why are people talking about the Grammys like it's easy to get. There are thousands of songs and the whole continent is crumbling for just one category,” he said, adding that:”It's not something they should look up to. I think they should make great music and when they are wired around the world and on a big label, they will find themselves at the Grammys”.



Together with other stakeholders, Hammer aims to educate upcoming musicians on the business side of music.



”The structures are wrong and we are not going to wait for somebody to vote us into power before we educate people,” he said.



