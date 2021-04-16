Grammy winning Reggae Royalty Morgan Heritage to debut music via NFTS powered by Bondly!

Music of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Elorm Beenie, Contributor

On Saturday April 17th, two-time Grammy award-winning group and Reggae Royalty Morgan Heritage will drop three songs as NFTs, powered by Bondly Finance. A new song and two digitally remastered titles from their vast catalog.



This event will pair rare digital art with great Reggae music, through which fans and NFT collectors will be able to prove ownership of these items through the blockchain. By taking this approach, Morgan Heritage will become one of the most popular groups to release songs as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) prior to release on any other platforms.



As well as the first Reggae artist in history to do so.’



Who is Morgan Heritage?



Grateful for innumerable achievements, awards, and honors such as GRAMMY wins, and nominations for best Reggae Album, Gramps, Peetah, and Mr. Mojo are the holy trinity comprising the iconic culturally driven family band Morgan Heritage, which has bridged continents and styles of Reggae with their latest offering.



The group has amassed over 36 million streams on their top tracks and has charted on numerous occasions. As leaders and trendsetters, Morgan Heritage are known worldwide for their riveting stage presence and exciting showmanship. So it comes as no surprise that the Royal Family of Reggae has once again broken new ground by being the first to bring Reggae music to the blockchain.



Their loyal fanbase and exemplary work ethics has helped the group perform their music globally from Africa to Europe, across the Caribbean to North and South America.



What NFTs Will Morgan Heritage be selling?



Bondly is partnering with Morgan Heritage to release limited edition NFTs of new and digitally remastered music. Morgan Heritage will be releasing three NFTs, each paired with full new music and classic songs from their catalog. All three tracks are records from the upcoming album Legacy, which will be released on May 28th.



The album not only covers the groups illustrious career but also takes you on a musical journey that spans 60 years of Jamaican music and its evolution throughout.



Artist such as the most recent GRAMMY winner for Best Reggae album and their belated uncle Toots Hibbert from Toots and The Maytals, Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Shaggy, Beres Hammond, Rebelution, Bounty Killer, Chronixx, J Boog, SOJA, Diamond Platnumz, Stonebwoy and Patoranking just to name a few.



The first track, labeled “Light It Up” has a special feature from renowned artist PelleK and the song will be released commercially on April 23rd. Each of these NFTs will give exclusive access to unreleased music and ownership of unique art before it’s shared with the world.



This is just the start of the relationship between Bondly Finance and Morgan Heritage. Bondly expects to release more NFTs with Morgan Heritage in the future and is excited to execute the initial release of the three songs.



When will the sale go down?



The sale will start Saturday, April 17th at 2PM EST.



New Unreleased Song, “Light It Up” ft. PelleK: 175 NFTs Total

Price Per NFT: 0.5 ETH



Digitally Remastered Song, “The World is Yours”: 175 NFTs Total

Price Per NFT: 0.5 ETH



Digitally Remastered Song, “Don't Haffi Dread”: 175 NFTs Total

Price Per NFT: 0.5 ETH



What utility do these NFTs hold?



1. 1000 Bondly tokens will be airdropped two weeks from the date of the sale.



2. Five people who hold all three Morgan Heritage NFTs are eligible to win a BCCG card, airdropped the same day as tokens are distributed.



3. Each token holder will automatically be entered into a raffle to win one of the three of the Gold Tokens that will go up for sale the week of April 25th - May 1st. We would pick three winners from regular token holders. Each token holder will automatically receive free VIP access to the Legacy Live Stream Virtual Concert in June.



4. token holders will be chosen to receive 1 of the NFT Gold Tokens to be released before the Legacy album is released.



5. Each token holder that buys in advance will be entered into the sweepstakes contest we will be running. There will be three prizes and the winner will receive a 5-10 minute call from Morgan Heritage along with the MH x Bondly Swag, as well as other prizes to be named.



“When I was introduced to their music by PelleK, I fell in love instantly and then realized how big their fanbase was globally. For us here at Bondly when it’s all said and done, we are pleased to be able to be the ones that brought Morgan Heritage and their amazing music to the 100 million cryptocurrency users that exist today”, says Bondly CEO, Brandon Smith.



“To have been chosen by Bondly to be the first Reggae artist in history to release new music along with songs from our catalog on the blockchain exclusively to the Bondly Community and crypto world in general is truly a blessing.



We are very excited about the possibilities of working with Bondly through this partnership to open the door for others in our genre around the world as well as our peers across the continent of Africa”, Morgan Heritage.



How can I purchase Morgan Heritage NFT’s?



Morgan Heritage NFTs will be sold through our unique NFT BondSwap Marketplace.



In order to use BondSwap, you will need to set up a Metamask wallet and go through a few simple steps.







There will only be 525 song NFTs released at 2PM EST on Saturday April 17th, 2021.

Are you ready?



