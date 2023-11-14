Grammy gaffe: I take the bullet for myself - MOGmusic

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian contemporary Gospel music producer and musician, Nana Yaw Boakye, widely known as MOGmusic, recently shared his views on the 2024 Grammy nominations, which, to the surprise of many, did not include any Ghanaian artists. He also discussed his own unsuccessful attempt to secure a nomination for the prestigious award.



In an interview with DJ Slim on Hitz FM monitored by GhanaWeb, MOGmusic, who is also a member of the Grammy Recording Academy, was under consideration for a nomination himself but was ultimately disqualified. He admitted that he had publicized his consideration to raise awareness about his work and capture the attention of other board members.



“The main reason why I started making noise about my consideration was because I felt it was a big deal. When a majority of Ghanaians start making noise online, there are other Grammy Academy Awards members online who may chance upon the thread and become aware, possibly adding me to their consideration and voting for me to be placed into a category,” he said.



He also acknowledged making a mistake by including the official Grammy logo on a promotional flyer, leading to his disqualification.



“My social media handler made a mistake and put the official logo of the Grammys, and it got posted. Some Ghanaians drew my attention to it, and we quickly took it down, but it was too late. That is what went wrong on my side, it’s a mistake that my team made, and I take the bullet for myself,” he explained.



Despite this setback, MOGmusic encouraged Ghanaians to support their artists and refrain from mocking those who were not nominated.



He advised that instead of making fun of artists who didn't receive nominations, Ghanaians should be more supportive and united in their efforts to help their artists catch the attention of the Grammy board.



“One piece of advice I have for Ghanaians is that I think we need to be very supportive. Davido submitted his work time and time again, but he just got his nominations. I never saw Nigerians trolling Davido or comparing him to Burna Boy.



“I think what we should do is be more united so that these people will realize that there is a group of people from Ghana who support their people or go all out for their people. Rather than laughing at Stonebwoy and co. It doesn't make sense.



“A time will come when Stonebwoy will be nominated, a time will come when I will be nominated. So it is just a matter of keeping up the hard work and putting in the effort,” he said.



MOGmusic also stated that he was not bothered by trolls or negative comments on social media and urged other artists to focus on their craft and not waste time engaging with trolls.



“As for me, I’m cool; I'm not bothered. For what I have been able to achieve, it would be very demeaning on my side to come down to their level and go on a back and forth with people who have nothing to lose,” he said.



ID/BB







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



