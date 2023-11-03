Grace Sam releases debut single 'Child of God'

Music of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: JullieJay-Kanz, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel singer Grace Kumi Sam, widely known as Grace Sam, has made a significant entrance into the Ghanaian music scene with her latest single titled 'Child of God.'



'Child of God' is a heartfelt affirmation of God's immense love for humanity. In this song, Grace Sam emphasizes the message that "We are all children of God," drawing inspiration from 1 John 3:1-2 in the Holy Bible, which states: "See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are! The reason the world does not know us is that it did not know him. Dear friends, now we are children of God, and what we will be has not yet been made known. But we know that when Christ appears, we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is."



In a world filled with challenges and uncertainties, 'Child of God' serves as a source of encouragement, reminding listeners of God's unwavering love, irrespective of their imperfections.



Grace Sam has consistently displayed her dedication to spreading the message of God through her music and ministry. She is renowned for her impactful worship performances, which have recently gained significant attention on social media.



Born and raised in Accra, Grace Sam has pursued various levels of education, culminating in a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).



Her love for music developed from a young age and has grown stronger over the years. Grace Sam has been unwavering in her commitment to singing, particularly within the context of the church and gospel music.



With her debut release 'Child of God,' Grace Sam promises to offer Christians and gospel music enthusiasts a plethora of soul-stirring music. The song was meticulously recorded, mixed, and mastered by Shadrach Yawson.