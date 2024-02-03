Grace Boadu’s family chased away all her eligible suitors, framed her current boyfriend – Maurice Ampaw

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has also shared a different twist to issues relating to the demise of the late Dr. Grace Boadu.



The popular controversial lawyer, who claims to be the counsel for the late Grace Gift Herbal Hospital CEO, said she suffered till her point of death, and her family played a key role in it.



Maurice Ampaw made these statements while tackling rumours that the deceased’s boyfriend had a hand in her death.



Following the demise of Dr. Grace Boadu, critics have pointed accusing fingers at Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi, who was labeled as a ‘gold digger’.



However, Maurice Ampaw, who claim to have witnessed a lot during his time as Dr. Grace’s lawyer, said the family shouldn’t be left out of those who taunted her while she was alive.



In an interview with Kasapa FM, Maurice Ampaw claimed that the late herbal doctor’s family had cause her immense pain as they have been responsible for all her failed relationships.



He said the late Grace Boadu, who was the only star in her family had suffered back-to-back attacks from family members who felt entitled to her wealth.



“People don’t know Grace Boadu more than me. Look at all the impact I am making in Kumasi. The court cases I have been able to win for people there, so Grace Boadu thought it right to engage me as his lawyer. I once met her and her fiancé at their house for six hours. We had a long chat. So, I know a lot of issues about Grace Boadu and at the right time I will come and explain. The woman had challenges and Kingsly, her fiancé, came in to help the woman. Some of the challenges were that her family never supported her, they were rising against her because they feel she isn’t helping them enough. She comes from a very poor family and she is the only star in there so they felt she should’ve helped everyone.



He continued, “Her mother became over protective of her and she restricted people from coming close to her. Her uncles, aunties and so on were restricted from gaining access to her. Her family also has got a problem with any man that comes close to her. They always think that these men are in for her money. So, her past failed marriages were powered by her family. She told me that they had even started doing it to her recent boyfriend. She confided in me that they have ganged up against him.



He also narrated an instance where the late doctor’s family threw her current fiancé behind bars when she had engaged in self-medication, and almost went mad in public.



“There was this instance they got to the airport in Accra and Grace was in severe pain. She usually suffers this pain and there is this injection she usually administers to herself to kill it. But it is mostly prescribed. So that medicine was not available and the pain intensified.



“She started rolling on the floor and Kingsley had to order for the medicine from Kumasi with chartered flight to Accra. She injected the drug herself and for a moment she got relieved. Then suddenly she started acting mad. So, they had to forcefully grab her, took her to the hospital to stabilize the pain. So, the family latter arranged for her fiancé to be arrested because they held him accountable for whatever had happened to grace. That is where I took over the case from,” he established.







Dr. Grace Boadu’s partner speaks



Earlier in an interview with Kessben FM, Pastor Gyamfi said his relationship with the late herbal doctor had been saddled with death threats and out of fear, he was even unable to barge into her home to find out why she had not been picking his calls for more than eight hours, prior to her demise.





EB/OGB