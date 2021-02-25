Movies of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Govt to build $20 million film and movie studios to boost tourism - Awal Mohammed

play videoAwal Mohammed says Ghana will soon get a $20 million film studio

Soon, Ghana will become the hub for film-making in West Africa. That's the assurance of Awal Mohammed, the Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture.



According to him, the government is committing some $20 million towards the establishment of state-of-the-art studios for both music and film in the country, aimed at boosting investment in the sector as well as projecting the country as a film hub.



The nominee made this known during his vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday, February 25, 2021, hopeful that the studios will attract businesses and people of influence from across the globe to Ghana.



“We want to build a film and music studio. It’s one element that can increase the tourism potential of this country. We don’t have any serious studio in this country, so this is one of the first things that we will do. The film studio will help in music and film production and make Ghana the hub of film production in West Africa... and we intend to put $20 million into making Ghana a film hub in West Africa,” he said.



In addition, he spoke about his plan to ensure that local television series will be encouraged to help project the Ghanaian culture.



It would be recalled that in the 2020 manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), it promised to build recording studios in Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Western Regions.



Awal Mohammed is the former minister for the now-defunct Business Development ministry but if or when confirmed by Parliament, will head the Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry.



